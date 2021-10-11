Filippo Ganna considering Hour Record attempt after astonishing results from 30-minute test

Filippo Ganna told La Gazzette dello Sport at the Trento Festival of Sport that he is contemplating attempting the Hour Record, after he finished a 30-minute test on the track with 115 laps - which is an average speed of 57.5km/h.

Currently, the Hour Record is held by Victor Campenaerts, after he cycled 55.089km in 2019 at the Aguascalientes Bicentenary Velodrome in Mexico. Four riders have officially attempted the challenge since the Belgian set the record, but they all failed to ride further.

While Ganna's 30-minute test came in an unofficial setting, the stats highlight that he would've broken the Hour Record if he had continued at the same pace for double the time. Consequently, the Italian is now considering if he will set his sights on the goal, giving an idea as to when he'll attempt the challenge at the Trento Festival of Sport.

"I'll think about it in January," Ganna said. "Maybe next summer.

“I tried in Montichiari after a period of altitude after the Giro, but it only lasted 30 minutes, and it was really tiring. I understand that everything must be planned well, it is something that requires an incredible effort. We will see in the future, we will talk about it later. Let's hope one day to uncork a good bottle of rosé to celebrate…"

Ganna, who won the team pursuit gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, completed the 115 laps in 30 minutes after winning two stages at the Giro this summer. The 25-year-old won the first stage, a time trial, after achieving an average speed of 58.8 km/h, and is a clear candidate to break the Hour Record set by Campenaerts.

Ganna also spoke of the inspiration that fellow countryman Elia Viviani provided him after the latter won gold at the Rio Olympics.

"He paved the way for us, he helped people rediscover the pleasure of watching from this specialty on TV, thrilling us with the Rio gold that has changed many things. He showed us that we could grow and do something important .

"The track has something special. When you understand it, you won't give it up."

However, his dedication won't come at a detriment to his enjoyment, as the Ineos Grenadiers rider's perception of cycling has changed since when he was a child.

"This sport, cycling, represents me and gives me joy. And to think that as a child I said: I don't like it, too much effort."