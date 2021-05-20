Alex Dowsett abandons the Giro d'Italia 2021 with stomach problems
Israel Start-Up Nation also lose Alessandro De Marchi in crash on stage 12
Alex Dowsett has had to abandon the Giro d'Italia 2021 on stage 12 after suffering from stomach problems.
Dowsett (Israel Start-Up Nation) came into the race hoping to perform well in the two individual time trials that bookend the race as well as looking after his leader Dan Martin on the flatter terrain.
But the British time trial champion has not had a comfortable last few days as he was suffering from stomach issues.
Dowsett managed a strong 14th in the opening time trial with his next best result a 66th place on the second stage, but his job wasn't stage hunting.
Israel Start-Up Nation have had a tough couple of days with Martin losing over six minutes to the pink jersey of Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers) on stage 11; the Irishman slipping to 18th in the overall standings after refusing to take risks on the gravel roads.
Along with this disappointment, Israel Start-Up Nation also saw Alessandro De Marchi crash out of the race in the early part of stage 12 today (May 20) with the Italian, who wore the pink jersey earlier in the race, looking in a very bad way as he was taken to hospital in an ambulance.
>>> Aleksandr Vlasov says 'it was not easy to breathe' through dust on gravel stage of Giro d'Italia 2021
The team were quick to confirm that De Marchi was conscious but he was unable to continue with Mauro Vegni, race director of the Giro, telling Italian broadcaster Rai that De Marchi seemed to have some chest trauma and a likely broken collarbone.
Stage 12 has seen several riders having to abandon the race with Marc Soler (Movistar) the highest placed rider in the GC to step off the bike after suffering a heavy fall in the early part of the stage and not recovering.
Stage six winner, Gino Mäder (Bahrain Victorious) has also abandoned the race after finishing last on stage 11 and lost touch early again with Soler before getting in the team car. Mattia Cattaneo (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) was the other rider to leave the race.
-
-
Strava stats reveal the huge efforts behind stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia 2021
Racing over the gravel roads of Tuscany takes a huge amount of effort - here are the numbers behind the day
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Richie Porte, Amanda Spratt and Rohan Dennis confirmed for Australian team at Tokyo Olympics
Porte and Amanda Spratt headline the squad for the tough Olympic road race scheduled for this summer
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Strava stats reveal the huge efforts behind stage 11 of the Giro d’Italia 2021
Racing over the gravel roads of Tuscany takes a huge amount of effort - here are the numbers behind the day
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Aleksandr Vlasov says 'it was not easy to breathe' through dust on gravel stage of Giro d'Italia 2021
The Russian climber put in a very solid performance to move up to second in the overall standings
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Dan Martin says 'cycling is not worth the risk' after losing six minutes to Egan Bernal on gravel of Giro d'Italia 2021
The Irishman didn't want to take the risk with riders crashing all around him on the first section of gravel
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d’Italia 2021: Remco Evenepoel says ‘I felt the legs were pretty empty, that’s why I couldn’t follow’ after brutal gravel stage
The 21-year-old lost two minutes on the road to Montalcino, but said he remains confident and will keep fighting
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Sir Dave Brailsford says Ineos planned to attack from the first gravel sector at Giro d’Italia 2021
‘The goal was Filippo goes into the first section first and just puts the hammer down’
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Simon Yates says riding Strade Bianche earlier this year helped him on stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
The British rider moved up to fifth overall after holding on to the likes of Egan Bernal until the final climb
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Giro d'Italia 2021 standings: The latest results from the 104th edition
Giro d'Italia 2021: all the standings for the stages, overall, mountains, points, best young rider and team standings throughout the race
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
-
Five talking points from stage 11 of the Giro d'Italia 2021
Bernal tears up the GC, while Evenepoel dropped after brutal day - don't miss these moments
By Alex Ballinger •