Peter Kennaugh says he needs to find ‘happiness and enthusiasm’ as he takes indefinite break

The Brit said he has struggled on and off the bike

Peter Kennaugh says he needs to “rediscover happiness, motivation and enthusiasm” as he takes an indefinite break from professional cycling.

Kennaugh’s Bora-Hansgrohe team announced on Friday morning (April 5) that he would take a step back from the sport due to ongoing mental health issues.

The 29-year-old said he has made the decision to take time to recover.

>>> Does elite cycling have a problem with mental health?

In an Instagram post, Kennaugh said: “The time has come where it is now necessary to become one with my decision to take a break from professional cycling.

“After many years of struggling on and off the bike, I have made this decision, not only for me, but also for my family.

“I need to concentrate on the person that I want to be going forward and to rediscover happiness, motivation and enthusiasm in my day-to-day life.”

Kennaugh, a double British champion and two-time Critérium du Dauphiné stage winner, joined Bora in 2018 after eight seasons with Team Sky.

Last season Kennaugh took an absence from racing in the early season, saying he “felt quite down.”

After finishing the Great Ocean Road Race, he rested from the end of January until the Tour de Romandie in April.

He returned to ride a strong final month of racing, finishing third in Tre Valli Varesine and 16th in the World Championships.

>>> Paralympian’s saddle sore surgery highlights lack of research for female cyclists

After announcing his break, he added: “I can’t thank enough the people who have helped me through the last couple of years, especially the last couple of weeks.

“With hope, I am excited for the years to come and the fresh challenges that lie ahead in and out of our sport.”

Bora-Hansgrohe team manager Ralph Denk said: “We thank Peter for his contribution to the team and we wish him well in his recovery process.

“We look forward to him making a full return to professional cycling in the future.”