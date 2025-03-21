No lycra, no problem: A beginner’s guide to biking in comfort without ever having to step foot in a bike shop

Cycling is an equipment intensive sport, requiring everything from bikes and helmets to shoes, clothing and electronics. For beginners, navigating the endless options—while balancing style, fit and comfort—can feel overwhelming. It’s no wonder so many riders find themselves asking, "What am I even supposed to wear?"

There’s a common perception that cycling requires head-to-toe tight-fitting lycra, complete with matching accessories, including gloves, shoe covers and jackets. While this classic kit has its benefits (and it is often my go-to), it’s certainly not the only option. You can ride comfortably in everyday clothes without ever investing in expensive, cycling-specific gear. Read on for practical advice and tips for biking comfortably in what you already own—or can easily find—no matter your budget or size.

Comfort first

The number one rule for what to wear on your bike? Comfort is key.

Whether you’re cruising the greenway for an hour or tackling a long gravel ride, your clothing should fit well and allow for unrestricted movement—no chafing, rubbing, or discomfort.

Opt for stretchy pants or shorts that allow you to pedal freely. Avoid bulky fabrics or thick seams in the crotch area, which can cause chafing and serious discomfort over time. If you must wear underwear, opt for seamless underwear or well-fitted briefs to prevent chafing.

If you’re choosing to ride in long pants, opt for a narrower leg opening or be sure to roll up your right pant leg to avoid the fabric getting stained by grease or, worse, tangled up in the chain. It might not be the most stylish look, but it’s a small price to pay to avoid an awkward (and potentially dangerous) cycling mishap.

For tops, almost anything goes—as long as it’s comfortable and breathable. This is your opportunity to express your personal style if you so choose. Moisture-wicking fabrics such as merino wool, cotton blends or polyester are ideal as the material helps regulate body temperature and keep you dry.

Avoid tight, movement-restricting tops and instead opt for breathable, loose-fitting tops that allow for a full range of motion. A simple t-shirt or button-down shirt is a great option, paired with a flannel, sweater or light jacket when temperatures call for it.

Easy on, easy off

Weather can change fast, and layering is the secret to staying comfortable and safe. Here’s how to do it right:

Base Layer: A moisture-wicking fabric (like wool or a synthetic blend) will help maintain your core body temperature while wicking away any sweat.

Mid Layer: A flannel, sweatshirt or light jacket for insulation.

Outer Layer: A wind- or water-resistant jacket to protect against the elements.

Bonus: a vest is also a great choice for those days where you’re not quite sure what the weather is going to do.

When layering, think easy on, easy off. You want to be able to adjust your clothing as the temperature changes without overcomplicating things

Yes, shoes do matter, both for your comfort and safety. While they do make cycling more efficient, you don’t need cycling-specific shoes with clip-in pedals to enjoy a comfortable ride. A supportive pair of sneakers or any closed-toe shoes with a flat, rigid sole can work well for casual cyclists.

If you plan to ride longer distances, consider adding insoles for extra comfort and to prevent foot fatigue. If you do decide to invest in cycling shoes but aren’t ready for clip-in pedals, look for a good pair of touring, commuting or mountain bike shoes. They offer support and grip while on the bike while still being walkable off the bike.

Accessories

Even without specialised cycling gear, accessories like gloves, hats and sunglasses can improve comfort and safety.

Cycling gloves offer some extra grip on the bars, while also reducing hand fatigue and preventing blisters. They’re also designed for a variety of weather conditions, with the thicker ones adding some insulation for cooler days.

A simple cap or headband can also keep you warm while keeping sweat out of your eyes. Just be sure it fits snugly under your helmet.

Sunglasses help with visibility and protect your eyes from debris, wind and UV rays.

Buying cycling gear for less

If you’ve fallen in love with cycling—of course you have!—and decide to invest in cycling-specific clothing, second-hand gear can be a great option.

Online marketplaces such as GearTrade.com, Poshmark and REI offer quality used items. Local bike swaps can often be a goldmine for quality clothing as well, plus it never hurts to ask your friends if they’ve got any gear they no longer need or want.

Whatever you choose to wear, the most important thing is that you feel comfortable and confident. Cycling doesn’t require a uniform, and by following these basic suggestions you too can enjoy the sport while wearing whatever feels best to you.