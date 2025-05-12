I love SRAM AXS electronic shifting, but I always forget to charge my batteries – luckily, this SRAM Powerpack with two extra batteries has an electrifying 29% off

I love SRAM groupsets, and that is that. I've been fortunate enough to test out the majority of the renowned manufacturer of bicycle components shifting offerings – from one of the best road groupsets available, the outstanding SRAM Red AXS to my current gravel groupset set-up – the SRAM Force XPLR AXS.

However, as with all modern devices, there is the problem of remembering to charge the battery. The SRAM AXS battery generally lasts for around 20 to 60 hours of riding time, depending on the component and usage, but there's nothing worse than getting ready for your weekend ride only to find you've forgotten to charge your batteries.

So when I saw this great deal on the SRAM Powerpack with two batteries, I snapped it up. Right now, at Merlin Cycles you can grab this SRAM deal with a 29% discount, which takes it down from its list price of £169.99 to just £119.99 or for US SRAM owners – $134.99 from the list $191.24.

Get the SRAM Powerpack with two batteries with 29% off at Merlin Cycles.

The SRAM AXS battery lasts around 20 to 60 hrs, but it's always handy to have spares (Image credit: Paul Brett)

This SRAM AXS deal is a great buy, considering the SRAM charger is $49 on its own, and an individual battery is also $59 – which is a total of $216 if you were to purchase the same items separately.

At this price, it's a powerful deal. I'd suggest snapping it up quickly, as your fellow SRAM AXS groupset owners are likely to do the same. Below, you'll also find the best deals on all things SRAM in your territory today.