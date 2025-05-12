I love SRAM AXS electronic shifting, but I always forget to charge my batteries – luckily, this SRAM Powerpack with two extra batteries has an electrifying 29% off

I love SRAM groupsets, and that is that. I've been fortunate enough to test out the majority of the renowned manufacturer of bicycle components shifting offerings – from one of the best road groupsets available, the outstanding SRAM Red AXS to my current gravel groupset set-up – the SRAM Force XPLR AXS.

However, as with all modern devices, there is the problem of remembering to charge the battery. The SRAM AXS battery generally lasts for around 20 to 60 hours of riding time, depending on the component and usage, but there's nothing worse than getting ready for your weekend ride only to find you've forgotten to charge your batteries.

SRAM Powerpack with two batteries
SRAM Powerpack with two batteries: was $191.24 now $134.99 at Merlin Cycles

Save $56.25 on the official SRAM Powerpack with two batteries. Never have battery anxiety again with this brilliant deal on SRAM AXS batteries and chargers. Compatible with all of SRAM's best electric groupsets, this is a great saving if you run an SRAM AXS groupset and an excellent addition to your cycling set-up.

Read our full SRAM RED AXS review.

View Deal

