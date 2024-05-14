What Itzulia reveals about potential new SRAM Red groupset

What appeared to be an updated version of SRAM’s Red AXS groupset was spotted at this weekend’s Itzulia Women race in the Basque country.

Ridden by eventual winner Demi Vollering, and the rest of her SD-Worx Protime team, it’s allowed us to get a good look at most of the component parts. Up untill now the spy shots of the 'unreleased Red' left us with more questions than answers, but here we have been able to spot some obvious changes from the outgoing groupset.

Let’s start with the shifters. Both Force and Rival received updates last year that benefited from a new smaller, hood shape. However rather than use this silhouette again, SRAM looks to have opted to give Red its own design. While it does share some similarities with the Force/Rival shape, it looks more refined again. The boxy shape appears to be more streamlined, which we guess is in pursuit of improved ergonomics.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Broadway)

The flared levers also look to be a departure from the outgoing Red versions. They look to be a tad longer, slightly more chunky and with a larger shift button - something we saw on the Force and Rival redesign. Experience tells us this is pretty handy when riding with full-fingered gloves.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Broadway)

Next up is the disc brake caliper. These are perhaps the components that appear to have undergone the most significant facelift. Even judging by the photos, which don't focus on the caliper (hence the blurry nature of the images), this is no minor nip and tuck but rather what looks to be a complete overhaul. Again, resplendent in silver, they look to now feature a cut out design, presumably in the name of shaving off a few grams but maybe too with the aim of helping cooling in an area of the bike that heats up quickly?

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Broadway)

The rear derailleur looks to feature a silver alloy body as before but now includes a new black cage, which we’re guessing is made from carbon. It’s hard to tell from the images, but the design looks to feature more cutouts, again with the aim no doubt of saving weight. We’d say the lower pulley wheel looks to be larger than the previous model, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Broadway)

Aside from the change in graphics, the crankset appears to have changed little; it still looks like a one-piece chainring with the integrated Quarq power meter. Given that this design was included in the Force update, it makes sense that it remains in SRAM’s top-tier offering.

It’s hard to tell from the images if the rotors have been updated. Likewise, we can’t see a detailed enough shot of the front derailleur - now in black - to be sure, but it appears to still resemble the previous YAW design.

Given that the groupset was used for the entirety of the three-stage race, with plenty of opportunity for fans and journalists alike to play ‘I spy’, we’d suggest that the official launch is imminent. Watch this space, as they say.