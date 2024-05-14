What Itzulia reveals about potential new SRAM Red groupset

Race winner Demi Vollering is among the riders using what appears to be an updated top-tier groupset, with markedly redesigned shifters and brake calipers

Demi Vollering of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx – Protime competes in the breakaway during the 3rd Itzulia Women 2024
(Image credit: Getty Images / Alex Broadway)
By
published

What appeared to be an updated version of SRAM’s Red AXS groupset was spotted at this weekend’s Itzulia Women race in the Basque country. 

Ridden by eventual winner Demi Vollering, and the rest of her SD-Worx Protime team, it’s allowed us to get a good look at most of the component parts. Up untill now the spy shots of the 'unreleased Red' left us with more questions than answers, but here we have been able to spot some obvious changes from the outgoing groupset.

