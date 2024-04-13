Custom hybrid shifters and prototype tyres: Elisa Balsamo's Classics setup

Why is Elisa Balsamo using custom SRAM shifters on her Classics setup?

Elisa Balsamo's Trek Madone
(Image credit: Future (Andy Jones))
Joe Baker
By Joe Baker
published

Elisa Balsamo has already been on the podium eight times in 2024, racking up wins in Spain, Italy, and Belgium so far this year. But while the Lidl-Trek rider has access to Trek’s full complement of race bikes, all of her victories this year have been taken aboard her Trek Madone SLR.  

Of course, with the recent rumors of a new SRAM groupset circulating over the last few months, we were particularly intrigued by her non-standard levers on her team bike when we got our hands on it before the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. But mechanics explained to us that these were not new or unreleased parts, but instead custom levers used by Balsamo and several other riders. 

