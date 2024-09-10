Does Campagnolo's new $4299 groupset really serve 'cyclists of all levels'?

The Italian component manufacturer has shaved $1,000 off its range-topping groupset, but it's still far from petty cash...

New Campagnolo Super Record S Wireless groupset
(Image credit: Campagnolo)
Joe Baker
By
published

Today, Campagnolo has announced the release of a new high-end groupset that aims to broaden market appeal with a 'competitive' price, and 'high-quality technology' - there's just one problem - it's $4,299 / €3,990 (UK pricing to follow).

The new groupset, dubbed Super Record S Wireless, follows on from Campagnolo's Super Record Wireless that was released in May this year. It seems to share a lot of heritage with the world's most expensive groupset too. Rather than designing a new groupset from the ground up, Super Record S Wireless looks to be a slightly lower cost derivative of its range-topping brother, with a lesser materials and a new matt black aesthetic to boot.

