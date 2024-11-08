Rapha gave cycling street cred, here are eight other brands who are ripping up the cycling style playbook

The iconic British brand paved the way for form and function to co-exist within cycling, but it is now far from alone in combining design with performance

Ostoy image
(Image credit: Ostroy)
By
published
in Features

For a sport that always finds itself at the vanguard of technology, the evolution of cycling style often seems to lag a few years behind the advancements of its bikes.

Often, something new will come along - longer sleeves or higher socks, for example - in the name of aerodynamic gains for the sport’s most elite riders. It’ll be considered outlandish, only to trickle down to the consumer level and define what cycling looks like for the rest of us several years later.

