Wout van Aert’s cyclo-cross campaign still up in the air

Belgian said to be struggling to run after serious knee injury sustained at the Vuelta a España

The start date of Wout van Aert’s cyclo-cross campaign is still up in the air due to the after effects of the serious knee injury he suffered in September.

Van Aert crashed on stage 16 of the Vuelta a España on a wet descent and abandoned moments later. His Visma-Lease a Bike team later announced that the 29-year-old Belgian had suffered what was described as a "serious" knee injury which would require a combination of "intensive care" and antibiotics. Blood visibly streamed from his knee as he was attended to by Visma staff in the immediate aftermath of the crash.

