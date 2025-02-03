'Excited for what's to come' - Tom Pidcock kicks off fresh start with maiden GC win

In his first race for Q36.5, the 25-year-old won two stages and the overall

Tom Pidcock celebrates after winning the AlUla Tour
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Tom Pidcock has said he is "excited for what's to come" after he won his first ever professional stage race on Saturday, in his first race for his new team.

In Q36.5 colours for the first time, the 25-year-old won stages two and four of the AlUla Tour and then successfully defended his lead on the final stage to secure the green jersey.

Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

