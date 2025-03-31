Tom Pidcock’s Q36.5 receive Giro d’Italia wildcard invite along with Tudor Pro Cycling

Tom Pidcock is set to ride the Giro d’Italia after his Q36.5 Pro Cycling team received a wild card invite to the Italian Grand Tour.

A press release from the Giro organiser, RCS, issued on Monday evening confirmed that Q36.5 would be present at the upcoming race alongside Julian Alaphilippe’s Tudor Pro Cycling, Team Polti Visit Malta and VF Group BardianiCSF - Faizane.

Alongside Israel-Premier Tech, four extra ProTeams received invites to the event after the UCI ruled to increase the number of teams allowed to compete from 22 to 23. After initially being pitched to the UCI by the Professional Cycling Council (PCC), the UCI management committee approved the request on Monday meaning that the new rule will come into effect in May when the Giro gets underway. All 18 men’s WorldTour teams will also be on the start line in Albania on Friday 9 May.

Pidcock has never ridden the elite men’s Giro d’Italia. He won the under-23 edition, otherwise known as the ‘Baby Giro’ in 2020 but was never selected to ride the senior equivalent by his former team, Ineos Grenadiers. Instead he rode the Tour de France on several occasions and made an appearance at the Vuelta a España in 2021.

The British rider has started the season in fine form, winning the AlUla Tour and a stage in the Ruta del Sol in February. He also finished second at Strade Bianche and achieved sixth overall at Tirreno-Adriatico.

The 2025 Giro d'Italia begins on 9 May 2025, with a Grande Partenza in Albania. After three days in Albania, the peloton will be back in Italy for the 108th edition of the race which concludes on 1 June. Tadej Pogačar won last year’s edition but will not be present in Italy this time round. The Slovenian is targeting the Spring Classics and the Tour de France instead.

Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe’s Primož Roglič and Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) will be two of the main favourites for overall victory in Italy. Roglič won the recent Volta a Catalunya and Ayuso triumphed at Tirreno-Adriatico.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other star riders expected to race the Giro include Richard Carapaz (EF Education-EasyPost), Adam Yates (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and 2021 winner Egan Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers).