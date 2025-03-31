Tom Pidcock’s Q36.5 receive Giro d’Italia wildcard invite along with Tudor Pro Cycling

Team Polti Visit Malta and VF Group BardianiCSF - Faizane also receive invitations from RCS

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Tom Pidcock is set to ride the Giro d’Italia after his Q36.5 Pro Cycling team received a wild card invite to the Italian Grand Tour.

A press release from the Giro organiser, RCS, issued on Monday evening confirmed that Q36.5 would be present at the upcoming race alongside Julian Alaphilippe’s Tudor Pro Cycling, Team Polti Visit Malta and VF Group BardianiCSF - Faizane.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

