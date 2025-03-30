Primoz Roglic's emphatic solo victory on the Volta a Catalunya final stage seals his general classification win

The Red Bull rider's dominance denied rival Juan Ayuso the overall victory on the final day

Primoz Roglic crosses the line solo for victory at Volta a Catalunya
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Primoz Roglic took an emphatic solo win on Volta a Catalunya's final stage, sealing the general classification for the race for Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe.

The Slovenian's dominance on the streets of Barcelona saw him cross the line 14 seconds ahead of Laurens De Plus (Ineos Grenadiers) and Lennert Van Eetvelt (Lotto), who rounded off the podium and secured himself the jersey in the overall standings, points and mountain classifications.

