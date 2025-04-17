What does Q36.5 mean? We asked the people behind the Italian kit brand that sponsors Tom Pidcock's team

Q36.5's Luigi Bergamo and Lodovico Pignatti Morano take on Cycling Weekly's Q&A

Tom Pidcock
Tom Pidcock points to the Q36.5 logo after winning at the AlUla Tour in January
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Luigi Bergamo and Lodovico Pignatti Morano are the CEO and Creative Director of the Italian clothing company, Q36.5. Bergamo set up the company in 2013 after leaving a similar role at Assos, and has gone on to develop his own firm. The team now sponsors Q36.5 Pro Cycling, the team of British star Tom Pidcock and has big plans for the future.

What inspired you to start the clothing brand?

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like