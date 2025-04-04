'The energy within our team is electric' - Tom Pidcock and Q36.5 invited to Vuelta a España

Tom Pidcock’s Q36.5 team will ride the Vuelta a España in August after receiving a wildcard invite to the race, it was announced on Friday.

The British rider’s team were invited to the Giro d’Italia earlier this week and will now compete in the final Grand Tour of the year in late August. The invitation to the Italian Grand Tour also came via a wildcard invite.

Pidcock, who lives in Andorra, will likely be part of the Q36.5 squad for both Grand Tours. His first Grand Tour appearance came at the Vuelta in 2021 when he was still riding for Ineos Grenadiers. The now 25-year-old very nearly achieved a stage win, finishing fourth on stage 14 that finished at Pico Villuercas.

"It's very exciting that we’ve received an invitation to ride La Vuelta," he said on Friday. "I haven’t checked all the stages yet, but I do know there is one stage finish in Andorra. That’s where I live, so it’s definitely something to look forward to. This year’s edition also features the iconic climbs of Angliru and Bola del Mundo."

"Back then, everything was new,” he added when reflecting on his 2021 debut. “But this year, I go in with a lot more experience and higher expectations – especially with the Q36.5 team by my side."

"I'm absolutely thrilled about this invitation," team boss Doug Ryder added. "La Vuelta has been a key goal for us this year. With a strong group of Spanish riders and staff, the energy within our team is electric. Although this will be our first time competing in La Vuelta as a team, 15 of our 25 riders have experience in the race, with some securing stage podiums, victories, and even wearing the iconic red leader's jersey.

"It is a tough, undulating and mountainous race which suits us. There is also an individual and a team time trial to tackle. I have no doubt that we will make an impact from the opening stage in Piemonte, Italy, all the way to the grand finale in Madrid."

The 2025 Vuelta a España starts in Italy on 23 August from Turin. The race will spend the first three stages on Italian roads before heading back to Spain.