'The energy within our team is electric' - Tom Pidcock and Q36.5 invited to Vuelta a España

Pidcock's team one of three wildcard invites to this year's Vuelta

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Tom Pidcock’s Q36.5 team will ride the Vuelta a España in August after receiving a wildcard invite to the race, it was announced on Friday.

The British rider’s team were invited to the Giro d’Italia earlier this week and will now compete in the final Grand Tour of the year in late August. The invitation to the Italian Grand Tour also came via a wildcard invite.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

