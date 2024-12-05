As Tom Pidcock departs, where do Ineos Grenadiers go from here?

With a star rider gone and a lack of morale evident, the team looks to have a lot of ground to make up

Tom Pidcock looking rueful
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Shrubsall
By
published

After months of speculation, rumour and discontented murmuring, it has finally happened. Tom Pidcock, one of Britain's – and indeed the world's – brightest talents, has left Ineos Grenadiers.

When he joined the British team, it looked like a match made in heaven. After the departure of Chris Froome, and Egan Bernal down but not out after a nasty crash, and Geraint Thomas still good but getting no younger – the team needed a new rider who could win on the biggest stages. Preferably with star quality, too.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1