'I've not got many Tours left in me,' says Geraint Thomas, before smiling 'no, it's not the last'
As the roads of the Tour de France go up and down, so has Geraint Thomas' head, but it'll take more than that to break the Welshman's spirit
By Jonny Long
"My head was in a bucket," says Geraint Thomas, describing how he felt after stage eight of the Tour de France when his GC ambitions imploded, losing half an hour as he finally, totally, succumbed to the injuries sustained in a crash on stage three.
So downbeat was the Welshman in an interview with Velon that it was pulled almost as soon as it had been sent out. That night, Thomas slept on it, and returned to the start line of stage nine, overheard telling a rider as the peloton rolled out that he was still a bit sore.
He was also resurgent, however, as the road kicked up towards Tignes, pulling on the front, reasserting himself at the race he won in 2018, and there now seems to be a fairly good chance he'll continue to Paris.
"I think if I hadn’t bounced back as I did yesterday it would be more of a discussion," Thomas said of potentially abandoning the Tour for only the second time in what is his 11th participation. "But it’s the Tour and I didn’t want to just leave, but at the same time it’s the whole Olympics thing, weighing up what’s best. It’s six and two threes I guess, staying here, with the massage, physio, chef, I can go easier some days and go harder some days. The only thing is the quick turnaround from travelling out there basically."
Thomas will continue for the time being and hope his condition continues to improve. His shoulder doesn't bother him after it's strapped up before each stage and his hip is more or less fine once he's racing and warmed up.
It was just getting through those early stages banged up that was the issue, requiring 80 per cent as opposed to the usual 50 per cent of energy, and more time on the physio table meant less time winding down in the evening, talking with family, and the craziness of stage eight was inopportunely timed, which Tomas says "definitely played a big part" in how his race unravelled so quickly.
We all know Thomas is gutsy on the bike, but his honesty about how much of a mental struggle dealing with this disappointment was, as well as cracking a few jokes in the rest day press conference while being asked to relive this disappointment, shows his all-round robustness.
"I think I just fight and go deep with everything really, out in the bike race or out on the piss," Thomas says of his unwillingness to throw in the towel at the Tour just yet. "I'm not one to sort of give up easily and if there’s ever a chance to maybe get better.
"Starting the stage [nine] I thought it was going to be the same as the day before. You fight and give it everything and you can turn it around and come out better."
As he suffered in the gruppetto on stage eight, his immediate future did flit between varying timelines. Abandoning to focus on the Olympics, and then maybe have a tilt at the Vuelta a España was one possibility, but Thomas says it would demand too much mentally to refocus for another Grand Tour after going all-in for a shot at another yellow jersey.
"I’d find it had to focus on the Vuelta now," he admits. "I’ve put so much into getting ready for here, all that mental energy is almost at zero once I get to the TT at the Olympics, my mind will be almost completely spent because I've put so much into it.
"It’d be knuckling down [beforehand] for only another two weeks but then you’ve got three weeks of hard racing, more time away from family and it’d take a lot to get my head around."
For the rest of this Tour, Thomas feels he can go for a stage as well as assisting Richard "Billy" Carapaz when required.
"There’s no pressure on me now here, so I'll just make the most of it. I’ve not got many more Tours in me really, 35 now," he says.
Does he think this could be his last Tour?
“No,” he smiles, wryly. “It’s not the last. My contract is up this year and I’d like the Paris Olympics to be a final big goal, so maybe three more years. Certainly a couple more Tours in there."
-
-
‘Some of my best power, still in the last group’ - Why the level is so high in the 2021 Tour de France
Thomas De Gendt and Greg Van Avermaet both put out some of their best ever power numbers on stage nine, but still couldn’t keep up
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France: 'The first openly LGBTQ+ rider will have my support,' says Jacopo Guarnieri
The Italian heaps praise on Tao Geoghegan Hart for speaking out on racism and homophobia as a top rider in the peloton
By Jonny Long •
-
‘Some of my best power, still in the last group’ - Why the level is so high in the 2021 Tour de France
Thomas De Gendt and Greg Van Avermaet both put out some of their best ever power numbers on stage nine, but still couldn’t keep up
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Tour de France: 'The first openly LGBTQ+ rider will have my support,' says Jacopo Guarnieri
The Italian heaps praise on Tao Geoghegan Hart for speaking out on racism and homophobia as a top rider in the peloton
By Jonny Long •
-
Nic Dlamini applauded across the line as he battles injury to finish Tour de France stage nine over 40 minutes outside the time cut
The Qhubeka-NextHash rider crashed early in the stage
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Tour de France 2021: Tadej Pogačar says he counter-attacked Ineos as he was worried they might put him in trouble
Despite a respectable attempt from Ineos, Pogačar gained yet more time on stage nine
By Alex Ballinger •
-
Ben O'Connor: 'When you start thinking you're going to win a Tour de France stage your lungs and heart stop'
At the start of the day, O'Connor was unsure of achieving either a stage win or a top 10 but after a gruelling day out he may well have secured both
By Jonny Long •
-
Tour de France 2021: Mark Cavendish makes the time cut as Arnaud Démare among those eliminated on stage nine
A brutal day in the Alps saw numerous riders eliminated ahead of the Tour de France's first rest day
By Richard Windsor •
-
Geraint Thomas was 'keen to rectify poor performance' at Tour de France as he supports Richard Carapaz
The Welshman was much improved during stage nine and will now be a super-domestique to his teammate
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
-
Five talking points from stage nine of Tour de France 2021
O'Connor delivers a stunning ride as Pogačar continues his dominance
By Chris Marshall-Bell •