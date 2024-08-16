Ineos Grenadiers director of racing Steve Cummings left out of all three Grand Tours in 2024

Team’s director of racing will not be included in on the ground Vuelta a España management group

Steve Cummings, Ineos Grenadiers' director of racing, will not be present at the Vuelta a España, the final men’s Grand Tour of the year. 

While Ineos say that he was never supposed to be at the Vuelta, Cummings’ absence on the ground for the race, which starts in Portugal on Saturday, means that he has now been left out of the team’s in-person race management group for all three Grand Tours during the 2024 season after he was not directly involved with the Giro d’Italia or Tour de France

