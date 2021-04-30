British

Date of birth: March 19 1981

Height: 190cm

Weight: 75kg

Team: Dimension Data

Cummings made the decision to retire in late 2019. This was due to being unable to find a team and unwilling to step down to a lower level. He stated in the press that it simply felt like the right time.

After a heavy crash in 2017 at the Tour of the Basque Country, a long recovery entailed. However, later in the season he won both the British National Time Trial championships and the British National Road Race, becoming only the second rider to win both titles in the same year after David Millar in 2007.

Major wins: Tour of Britain 2017 | National Road Race 2017| Tirreno-Adriatico 2016 stage | Tour de France 2015 stage | Vuelta a España 2012 stage

After a switch to the road, Cummings' breakthrough season came in 2008, taking his first professional win: a stage of the Giro della Provincia di Reggio Calabria. He then followed this up with victory in the Coppa Bernocchi, fourth on a Giro d'Italia stage, and second overall in both the Tour of Denmark and Tour of Britain.

After a crash-marred first half of 2012, Cummings won a stage of the Vuelta a España, launching a perfectly-timed late attack from an escape group to take a classy solo win. He then won the Tour Méditerranéen in 2014.

Cummings started the 2016 season with a win on stage four of Tirreno-Adriatico. He followed this with an overall win at the Tour of Britain, potentially the most important win of his career.

Steve Cummings is a British professional rider, currently with the South African Dimension Data team.

Cummings focussed on track racing in the early part of his career, winning pursuit titles at the national championships, Commonwealth Games and World Championships.

Cummings had a disappointing season with the Barloworld squad in 2009, and subsequently moved to Sky at the end of the year. The 2010 and 2011 seasons were relatively quiet in terms of victories, with only a stage win in the Tour of the Algarve in Portugal and he moved to BMC Racing for 2012.

Cummings signed to MTN-Qhubeka for 2015, and took his first win for the team at the Challenge Mallorca. Then came an emotional stage victory in the Tour de France - Cummings's first win in the race, and the first stage win for MTN-Qhubeka.