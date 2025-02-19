'It is time to change goals' - Egan Bernal's coach confirms Ineos Grenadiers exit

'I want to thank all the cyclists I have had the opportunity to coach over the past ten years' Xabier Artetxe says in LinkedIn post

Egan Bernal
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

The staffing changes at Ineos Grenadiers have continued with head coach Xabier Artetxe confirming in a LinkedIn post that he has now left the team.

Artetxe coached both Egan Bernal and Carlos Rodríguez, working closely with the former after he arrived at Ineos in 2018, and was heavily involved in his victories at the 2019 Tour de France and 2021 Giro d’Italia. He also played an important role in Bernal’s rehabilitation after his serious crash during training at the start of 2022 in Colombia.

News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 