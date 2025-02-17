'I hope to be back soon' - Egan Bernal fractures collarbone in crash, bringing promising early season to an end

The Colombian was racing for the first time in his new national champion's jersey at the Clásica Jaén

Egan Bernal as part of a move at the Clásica Jaén
Egan Bernal (left) as part of a move at the Clásica Jaén
Adam Becket
Egan Bernal fractured his collarbone in a crash at the Clásica Jaén on Monday, bringing to an end his promising early season.

The Ineos Grenadier rider's injury also left a sour taste to an otherwise perfect day out for the team in Spain, which saw them win the race through Michał Kwiatkowski.

