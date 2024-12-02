Steve Cummings takes sports director role at Jayco AIUla after Ineos Grenadiers departure

'It’s an opportunity to be part of a culture that celebrates growth, resilience, and meaningful results' says 43-year-old after joining new team

Steve Cummings
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Steve Cummings has joined Jayco AIUla as a sports director ahead of the 2025 season after opting to move on from Ineos Grenadiers in recent weeks.

The move comes shortly after the 43-year-old announced his decision to "step away" from Ineos on LinkedIn after months of uncertainty regarding his position on the team. The former professional rider had not attended any races for Ineos since June and was left out of all three Grand Tours this year, including the Tour de France.

