Steve Cummings takes sports director role at Jayco AIUla after Ineos Grenadiers departure

Steve Cummings has joined Jayco AIUla as a sports director ahead of the 2025 season after opting to move on from Ineos Grenadiers in recent weeks.

The move comes shortly after the 43-year-old announced his decision to "step away" from Ineos on LinkedIn after months of uncertainty regarding his position on the team. The former professional rider had not attended any races for Ineos since June and was left out of all three Grand Tours this year, including the Tour de France.

Ineos staff insisted that Cummings was playing a remote role during the Tour. Towards the tail end of the season, the team said that he was occupied with planning for the new campaign; Cummings left the team weeks later.

Cummings now has a new role at Jayco AIUla and is one of many new arrivals for the Australian team during the off-season. Jayco brought in Ben O’Connor from Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale after Simon Yates moved on to Visma-Lease a Bike.

"I’m really excited to be joining Team Jayco AlUla. This team has a strong reputation for its professionalism, and commitment to success, which aligns with my own values and experiences in sport," Cummings said. "I’m looking forward to contributing to its ongoing success, helping all my teammates reach their full potential.

"For me, this is more than just joining a team - it’s an opportunity to be part of a culture that celebrates growth, resilience, and meaningful results. Naturally through having a long career within cycling, on and off the bike, I already know a lot of team members and I can’t wait to roll up my sleeves and get started with them."

Welcoming the former British pro, Jayco AIUla boss Brent Copeland said: "We are delighted to be welcoming Steve onto the team in 2025. His personality and professionalism is something that we believe will fit very well within our culture."

He added: "Steve has such a wide skill set and is a very experienced sport director having of course experienced first-hand what it means to be a rider himself, having won at the highest level during his time as a pro rider. I was truly impressed by Steve's attention to detail and visionary approach during our first conversation about the team. I immediately felt that he would bring a dynamic energy that we would all benefit from."