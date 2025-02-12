No Paris-Roubaix or Tour of Flanders for Tom Pidcock as he confirms spring calendar

AlUla Tour winner set to ride Strade Bianche and Milan-San Remo for Q36.5

Tom Pidcock
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Tom Pidcock will ride seven major Classics and two small stage races this spring for Q36.5 Pro Cycling, it was announced on Wednesday.

Posting on Instagram, Pidcock confirmed that his next competitive outing will be the Vuelta a Andalucia Ruta Ciclista Del Sol which starts on 19 February. He will then ride Omloop Het Nieuwsblad as part of the traditional Opening Weekend in Belgium before then lining up at Strade Bianche, Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-San Remo in March.

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine. 

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling. 

 

