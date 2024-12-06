Tweets of the week: Tadej Pogačar's Spotify Wrapped, Tom Pidcock gets lit, and Lidl-Trek pose in a supermarket

It's that time of the year again when Spotify reminds you your music tastes aren't as unique as you thought.

That's right, this week, Spotify Wrapped, the platform's individualised end-of-year summary, dropped into its users inboxes. If you missed it, here are the headlines: Taylor Swift was the most-streamed artist, Sabrina Carpenter's 'Espresso' was the most-streamed song, and brands across cycling were determined to hop in on the trend.

I like Spotify Wrapped. Every year, I forget it exists, indulge in my usual guilty pleasures, and am then rudely awakened when Spotify later reveals my uncoolness to me. There's a judgemental tinge to it, although I'm not complaining about that – my favourite part of the whole thing is seeing people share their top artists on social media, and then scoffing at their choices.

Enter Tadej Pogačar. The Slovenian shared his top-five most-streamed artists on his Instagram story this week, with an expected number one. Here's Pogačar's ranking, in ascending order: Masayah, Rammstein, Drill, Siddharta and, his favourite of them all, Eminem.

This won't come as a surprise to anyone who follows the three-time Tour de France champion. He has long considered himself a bit of a rapper, the Slim Shady of the peloton. Who could forget the bars he spat at the start of 2020? "I'm Tadej from Klanec, life is saddle and handlebar, nothing can stop me, when I race in the countryside." (I'm sure it sounds better in Slovenian).

I'll be honest, I've never heard of Masayah, Drill or Siddharta. The first is a Slovenian pop artist, the second a Slovenian rapper, and the third a Slovenian rock band former in the mid-90s.

Pogačar's fourth favourite artist is a real curveball, though. In among Eminem and Slovenia's finest, is German metal band Rammstein. I know Rammstein – I used to play 'Du Hast' on Guitar Hero. The song's got a very deep, chuggy riff that would be great for turbo sessions.

Let it be known that I am not turning my nose up at the world champion's music taste. His list should stand as a coveted artefact, the soundtrack to arguably the most successful season ever by a single rider. His rivals should study it.

Still, in the name of fairness, I'll reveal my number one artist for 2024: John Mayer. Tadej, you may judge me as you please.

Elsewhere on social media this week, Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish hang out in Taiwan, Tom Pidcock lights a match, and Lidl-Trek reveal their new kit.

1. Tom Pidcock looks very pleased to have a new employer

Things are about to get lit with @Q36_5ProCycling 🔥I'm excited to join the team for the next 3 years!Read more - https://t.co/9BDzFUwUlI#RacingTheFuture🎥 : Calvin Cheung pic.twitter.com/fuxtMGldFRDecember 6, 2024

2. Where better for Lidl-Trek to pose in their new kit than the Lidl fruit aisle?

Our refreshed look for 2025 🍎🍌🫐 pic.twitter.com/biKhZdQpotDecember 5, 2024

3. Predictably, there's a lot of Tadej Pogačar in the Giro d'Italia's Wrapped summary

A post shared by Giro d'Italia (@giroditalia) A photo posted by on

4. Elmar Reinders has been jamming to Bob Marley this year

A post shared by GreenEDGE Cycling (@greenedgecycling) A photo posted by on

5. Feeling particularly seen by: "You spent 377 hours taking pics of your bike"

A post shared by Velo (@velovelovelo_) A photo posted by on

6. Even Wahoo, amidst the launch of their new tablet-sized GPS computer, found time to get in on the action

A post shared by Wahoo (@wahoofitnessofficial) A photo posted by on

7. This also happens to be the same amount of time he spent on solo attacks

my spotify knows me a little too much 😌 pic.twitter.com/W9u6PcKR9ZDecember 4, 2024

8. Mark Cavendish and Chris Froome have traded their Tour de France jerseys for indigenous Taiwanese dress

A post shared by Chris Froome (@chrisfroome) A photo posted by on

9. Here's a sporting legend, alongside former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson

A post shared by Fin Graham (@fin_graham22) A photo posted by on

10. This would have made for a strong poster above Steve Cummings's childhood bed

✍️ A warm welcome to Olympic medalist, Tour de France stage winner, die hard Liverpool FC fan and talented sport director Steve Cummings.Welcome, Steve 🇬🇧🤝 pic.twitter.com/P2qQ2BcxjLDecember 2, 2024

11. And to close out the week, a jaw-dropping magic trick!