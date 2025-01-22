Tom Pidcock's Q36.5 gain wildcard invites to Liège-Bastogne-Liège and Flèche Wallonne

It is the first time the Swiss team will race Liège

Tom Pidcock at the 2024 Liège-Bastogne-Liège
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

Tom Pidcock's Q36.5 team will race Liège-Bastogne-Liège for the first time this year, it was announced on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old's new ProTeam relies on invites for its races, so will ride the Monument in April on the back of a wildcard from the race's organiser, ASO. Pidcock finished second at Liège in 2023, and the Ardennes Classic will likely be one of his biggest targets in his first season with his new team.

