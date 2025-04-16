Meet Tadej Pogačar's new weapon: Colnago’s lightest frame ever — the all-new V5Rs

Colnago V5Rs
(Image credit: Bertrand Meija-Morin / BikeTiresDirect)
After a final farewell at last weekend's Paris-Roubaix, the V4Rs —Colnago’s winningest bike model— takes its well-earned place in the history books and makes way for the next chapter in the brand’s V Series legacy: the V5Rs, a bike that's lighter, sleeker, and built to push the limits of modern road racing.

The V5Rs has some big…errr...tyres to fill. Its predecessor was ridden to victory in the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, La Flèche Wallonne, Paris-Nice, Tour of Flanders, Amstel Gold Race and the UCI Road World Championships — just to name a few.

Size 485

Ready-to-paint frame [g]

Fork weight [g]

Total frame-kit weight [g]

V4Rs

798

375

1173

V5Rs

685

342

1027

Savings

113

33

146

Colnago V5Rs
(Image credit: Bertrand Meija-Morin / Bike Tires Direct)
GROUPSET

MODEL

WHEELS

HANDLEBARS

SRP EUROPE

SRP USA

CAMPAGNOLO

SR Wireless

Bora Ultra WTO

Colnago CC.01

15,400€

Not available at launch

SHIMANO

Dura-Ace Di2

Enve SES 4.5

Colnago CC.01

15,900€

$16,500

SHIMANO

Dura-Ace Di2

Shimano C50

Colnago CC.01

14,700€

Not available at launch

SHIMANO

Dura-Ace Di2

Vision SC45

Colnago CC.01

12,800€

Not available at launch

SRAM

Red

Vision SC45

Colnago CC.01

11,800€

Not available at launch

SHIMANO

Ultegra Di2

Vision SC45

Colnago CC.01

10,800€

$11,750

SRAM

Force

Vision SC45

Colnago CC.01

10,000€

Not available at launch

