Double success at Tirreno for UAE's Juan Ayuso as he wins 'queen' stage and takes overall lead

Spaniard solos to victory at Frontignano summit finish ahead of Toim Pidcock and Jai Hindley

Juan Ayuso celebrates his solo victory at Frontignano
Victory at Frontignano put UAE's Juan Ayuso into the Tirreno leader's jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Heavily tipped as the favourite for victory at the Tirreno-Adriatico stage 7 summit finish, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) fully lived up to his billing with a hugely impressive solo victory that also put him into the race leader's blue jersey going into the final stage.

Set up by his Mexican teammate Isaac Del Toro, Ayuso made three attacks, but was chashed down each time by Tom Pidcock (Q36.5 Pro Cycling), Jai Hindley (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) and Mikel Landa (Soudal Quick-Step). When he made his fourth thrust, though, the 22-year-old Spaniard forged a gap and finished 13 second clear of Pidcock and Hindley.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Peter Cossins

Peter Cossins has been writing about professional cycling since 1993, with his reporting appearing in numerous publications and websites including Cycling WeeklyCycle Sport and Procycling - which he edited from 2006 to 2009. Peter is the author of several books on cycling - The Monuments, his history of cycling's five greatest one-day Classic races, was published in 2014, followed in 2015 by Alpe d’Huez, an appraisal of cycling’s greatest climb. Yellow Jersey - his celebration of the iconic Tour de France winner's jersey won the 2020 Telegraph Sports Book Awards Cycling Book of the Year Award.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest