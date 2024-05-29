Affordable pro bike set to 'turn the market upside down' back in stock after rapid sell out

The replica edition of the Van Rysel RCR Pro, as used by men’s WorldTour team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, is available for purchase again after it previously sold out within minutes of being put up for preorder in April. 

Retailing at £9,000 at Decathlon, the bike is clearly still very expensive. However, it undercuts the competition by thousands of pounds, with similarly specced bikes elsewhere coming in at over £12,000. 

