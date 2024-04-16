Affordable pro bike set to 'turn the market upside down' sells out in minutes

Replica of the Van Rysel RCR Pro used by Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale opened for preorders on Tuesday, but has already sold out

Van Rysel RCR in new colours
Adam Becket
By Adam Becket
The replica of the Van Rysel RCR Pro, the WorldTour's cheapest bike - which one team rider said said would "turn the market upside-down" - has sold out within minutes of it being put up for preorder.

The bike, as used by Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale in the men's WorldTour, was available to preorder from 10am in the UK on Tuesday, but had already sold out by midday. There are still models available on Decathlon's websites in France and Belgium, priced the same numerically, so in effect cheaper on the continent.

