'Why are other bikes so expensive?' - Van Rysel says it's not 'cheating the customer' as WorldTour bike undercuts competition

Van Rysel's flagship bike, as used by Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, is just the start of Decathlon's super bike journey

The question is not why the Van Rysel RCR Pro - the WorldTour’s cheapest bike - is relatively affordable, the question is why any other bike would be more expensive.

That’s according to Yann Le Fraillec, Van Rysel’s chief product officer, who was speaking to Cycling Weekly at the opening of the French brand’s first ever shop, situated inside its parent company Decathlon’s store in Surrey Quays, London.

