Decathlon bikes: guide to Triban and Van Rysel bikes

Back in 2017 Decathlon revealed it was planning to drop the B’twin name from its Triban road bikes. It has since implemented the overhaul of its Triban range, as well as launching two new models. The range will now just be known as Triban, as opposed to B’twin Triban.

On paper, it might seem inconsequential, but it’s a big deal for the French brand with B’twin almost being a household name. However, it says it’s necessary because of the sheer number of bikes it now produces. The ranges have now been split to Triban and Van Rysel bikes.

Being more specific, Decathlon says these bikes fit under the ‘cyclo tourisme’ category and suit beginners through to advanced riders while the Van Rysel Ultra range is for those who have a performance element to their riding.

The bigger benefit of the name change, the brand says, was the creative freedom it offered to redesign the Triban bikes that have been the brand’s bread and butter bikes for a very long time.

Ranging from flat bar, go anywhere models through to superbly comfortable aluminium frame racing bikes, they flew off the shelves. Those previous models still exist, but now Decathlon has a deeper clarification of its Triban range, introducing two new models: the RC500 and the RC520. These new models will replace the old Triban 540.

They all also come with a lifetime warranty.

Triban bikes

Triban RC100 – £249.99

Decathlon’s cheapest road bike, the RC100 is designed to really ease you into the world of cycling on a road bike.

Designed for comfort, the RC100 is based around a 6061 aluminium frame with a shorter top tube and longer head tube, taking the strain away from the neck and back, areas that usually take a real beating when starting out on the road.

You don’t get the usual range of gears you find on most road bikes as the RC100 only has a single chainring with a seven-speed Shimano cassette.

Its Decathlon’s own brand wheels with 32mm tyres to add more comfort again. You can also easily add mudguards with eyelets on the rear rack, making it a great commuter.

Buy now: Triban RC100 from Decathlon for £249.99

Triban RC120 – £349.99/RC120 Disc – £399.99

The Triban RC120 is Decathlon’s best seller. Another bike based around comfort, the RC120 is a more sophisticated version of the RC100.

With aluminium frame, carbon forks and Microshift’s eight-speed shifter on a 11×34 cassette. But, as ever on these bikes, it doesn’t lack the Shimano name. The RC120 has the Shimano Tourney double chainring for the 50/34 bottom bracket.

This is the bike you will probably see around cities and towns with commuters riding on them. The frame, handlebars, saddle and tyres are all designed for comfort, just with a couple of extra luxuries compared to the RC100.

The RC120 Disc, as you may have guessed, is basically the same bike. It does have a couple of little extras, obviously it has disc brakes. Promax DSK-300R disc brakes to be precise.

It also has Triban Tubeless ready wheels in comparison to the standard RC120 that has Triban 700 wheels. Crossed steel spoked to add strength and is a tad more expensive at £399.99. Oh, and its also a different colour.

Both bikes come with lights and a bell.

Buy now: Triban RC120 Disc from Decathlon for £399.99

Triban RC500 – £529.99/RC500 Disc – £529.99

The trend with all these Triban bikes is that comfort and versatility are the primary focus. Advertised as Triban’s most comfortable bike and most comfortable in the whole Decathlon road bike range, the RC500 and RC500 Disc really is one of the best bikes to really get going as a regular road rider.

The RC500 comes with flat handlebars but drops are available. The disc version comes with the standard road bike drops.

This bike is designed to do it all, general road riding, adventuring, touring – you name it and it can do it. This bike has enough clearance for 36mm tyres for even greater comfort on rougher ground but generally come with 28mm.

Decathlon suggest you use this bike for things like bikepacking but not full blown travelling as overloading could damage or even break the bike.

Kitted out with Decathlon’s new Triban Evo carbon/aluminium forks, designed to carry a front mounted pannier rack of up to 9kg, ergonomic aluminium handlebar for better grip and comfort with a range of sizes for the bars and stem.

Shimano Sora drivetrain with nine-speed derailleur, Sora crankset in 50/34, Microshift 11/32 cassette and Promax DSK-300R disc brakes for the disc bike.

Buy now: Triban RC500 Disc from Decathlon for £529.99

Triban RC520 – £729.99

The aluminium frame bike, with dropped seat stay, 27.2mm seat posts and compact geometry mirror Decathlon’s desire for a comfort orientated bike.

It’s designed for doing it all, much like the RC500, the RC520 is made for the road, adventuring and touring, but with added performance.

This bike is aiming for comfort still, but this time the RC520 is made for speed. To, as Decathlon say, “push that bit harder than the pack.”

The Triban RC520 comes with a Shimano 105 groupset, albeit without the dedicated chainset or brakes. Instead, the RC520 uses TRP’s Hy/Rd hybrid callipers, which are a mixture of cable and hydraulic stoppers.

Specced with a brand new Triban wheelset, the first that Decathlon has produced and they’re tubeless ready with a 17mm internal width. Plus, those with an eye to commuting will also be pleased to hear that the frame comes with holes for mounting guards and pannier racks.

Also new is the Triban Ergofit saddle, a new hammock designed saddle that the brand says should be comfortable on long days in the saddle.

Buy now: Triban RC 520 Disc from Decathlon for £729.99

Triban Women’s Beginner – £249.99

Triban Women’s Intermediate – £499.99

Van Rysel bikes

Van Rysel RR 900 AF 105 – £799.99

Van Rysel RR 920 AF Ultegra – £1119.99

Van Rysel RR 900 CF 105 – £1299.99

Van Rysel RR 920 CF Ultegra – £ 1899.99

Van Rysel RR 920 CF Potenza – £1999.99

Van Rysel RR 940 CF Ultegra Di2 – £3499.99

Van Rysel RR 940 CF Dura-Ace – £3499.99

Van Rysel RCR CF Dura-Ace Di2 – £3999.99

Van Rysel Ultra AF Women’s – £649.99

Van Rysel Women’s Ultra CF 105 – £1099.99

Van Rysel is the new name for the performance bike range of Decathlon road bikes. Ranging from £800 to £4000.

The Van Rysel top of the range bike, the Ultra RCR CF, also comes with a carbon frame designed to take the challenge of Classics style riding all the way to the Alps, Shimano’s DuraAce drivetrain, cassette, crankset and brakes, Cosmic Pro Carbon SL UST or Zipp wheels and Fizik Antares R3 Van Rysel saddle.

All the sort of things you tend to see on bikes usually closer to the £10,000 mark, not the £4000 mark.

Buy now: Van Rysel Ultra RCR CF from Decathlon at £3999.99

The Ultra CF women’s bike was our Editor’s Choice in 2019 where it got 9/10 due to its great ride, value at £1300, good looks, the ever reliable Shimano 105 along with great geometry, comfort and weight.

The two slight cons were that a disc brake and high-end versions were not available and unfortunately, still aren’t.

Buy now: Van Rysel Ultra CF from Decathlon at £1300

Both the Triban and Van Rysel bikes sell out often online, so you may need to go in-store to get the top models.