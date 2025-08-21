I am a cycling photographer and content creator, and these incredible Insta360 deals are the best of the year - save up to $150 this weekend on Amazon US

I'm a huge photography fan, and have been lucky enough to have had the opportunity to shoot the biggest cycle races and riders all over the world. From Paris-Roubaix to the World Championships in Scotland, photography has been a huge part of my career.

I also love filming my rides, capturing epic moments on big bikepacking adventures like the North Coast 500, or simply pottering around and pestering friends on local gravel rides. Having used a variety of action cameras over the years, from GoPros to DJIs, I can safely say the Insta360 action camera range ticks all the boxes. Loaded with attractive features, they are some of the best bike and helmet cameras around.

Currently, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 30%, which takes the Insta360 X4 down to just $349.99, a $150 saving, and the cheapest it's been this year, smashing the previous best price of $424.99 by an incredible $80.

The oldest in the range, Insta360 X3, has also hit its best price this year, now down to a bargain $249.99, and a $50 off reduction.

The discounts are most likely so attractive because the just-released Insta360 X5 has now superseded the X3 and X4 models. That also has a small, but noteworthy discount, reduced by just 5% to $519.99, with a small saving of $30 on the list price of $549.99.

The best savings are on the still outstanding X4, which, for me, offers much of the same performance as its all-new X5 sibling. It's worth noting that Best Buy and Walmart offer deals on all these cameras, with Best Buy price-matching these deals if you prefer to shop outside of Amazon. The Insta360 X5 is cheaper at Walmart, but it's a refurbished version.

Save $50 Insta360 X3: was $299.99 now $249.99 at Amazon The X3 is the oldest in the range, but it has a huge list of features that still make it a contender as one of the best action cameras for cycling. The feature I love the most is the 360-degree capture and reframing function. The X3 can capture 360-degree footage, with every angle covered. The easy reframing tools in the AI-powered Insta360 app make for simple editing, allowing you to easily select the best of your footage so you have more time for riding than editing. Price check: Best Buy $249.99 | Walmart $361.49

Save $150 Insta360 X4: was $499.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The Insta360 X4 upped the performance of the 360 range, with improved 8K video quality, a larger battery life at 135 minutes, and increased durability, making the X4 technically better than its older sibling. You will pay a lot more for the latest Insta360 X5, but with not much difference, the X4 remains a viable option at this price. Price check: Best Buy $349.99 | Walmart $409.99

Insta360 X5: was $549.99 now $519.99 at Amazon The X5 launched a few months ago, and although there's not a vast difference from the X4, there are some key improvements, like battery life, now up to 208 minutes, and the addition of PureVideo Mode and a larger sensor for even better quality footage. The X5 lenses also get an upgrade with an ultra-hard coating, which makes them more damage-resistant and easily replaceable. As the latest model in the Insta360 range, discounts are rare, so even though it's just 5% it still equates to a decent $30, and is worth grabbing if you want the top of the line from the Insta360 lineup. Price check: Best Buy $519.99 | Walmart $494.95

The Insta360 range is a superb all-rounder action camera, with many cycling-friendly features. However, their ability to shoot 360-degree video makes them stand out compared to rival brands. The X3, X4 and the new X5 sibling will capture a wider perspective than a standard action camera—meaning you never miss any of the action. The AI-powered Insta360 app will reframe the footage to any angle or view you wish, so no more post-ride disappointment when you discover your camera angle was all wrong.

The X4 and X5 are physically around the same size and weight, with the X5 weighing 20g more than the X4, so you can easily mount them to bike handlebars or any of the best road bike helmets, wear them on a chest harness, or even use them with the very clever invisible selfie stick—which is brilliant. However, we don't advise riding while holding a selfie stick.

Another feature that makes the 360 range stand out above its rival cameras and really ups the usability is their large, clear touchscreen display. On the X5 and X4, it measures 2.5 Inches and makes whizzing around the plethora of settings and adjustments a breeze. For on-the-fly viewing of what you've just ridden, it's brilliant, too, with crisp and bright viewing.

The X5 and X4 are bigger than the X3 sibling pictured here in physical size and price (Image credit: Graham Cottingham)

These deals are currently only available in the US, but below, you'll find all the best Insta360 X3, X4, and X5 deals in your territory.