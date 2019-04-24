Garmin launches new Edge 530 and 830 cycling computers

Garmin has announced two new cycling computers, the Edge 530 and the Edge 830, which sit in its 500 and 800 model ranges respectively. Both computers have received the same design as the Garmin Edge 130, although the Edge 830 comes with a touchscreen – much like the Edge 820 before it.

Navigation has always been key to a cycling computer’s success and pre-loaded on both devices is Garmin’s Cycle Map. Garmin also says the Edge 830 is capable of turn-by-turn navigation and other alerts as well as using Garmin’s popularity routing to take users down the best road, mountain or gravel routes.

According to Garmin, the computers can guide users back to their route or calculate a route home. Both devices’ maps will come preloaded with Trailforks, a mountain biking mapping software, overlaid as standard. The devices will even count the number of jumps, jump distance and hang time that you achieved on your ride.

Roadies might be more interested in the new ClimbPro feature, which Garmin says will show the remaining ascent and grade for each climb while following a course. According to the brand it is designed to help riders gauge their efforts more accurately.

New heat and altitude acclimation statistics are designed by Garmin to allow riders to see how their body is coping with training and the devices will even notify you to re-hydrate.

Following from the Garmin Edge 1030 and Edge 520 Plus, the two new devices have built in incident detection as well as group messaging and tracking. As you might expect, they’re also compatible with the brand’s Varia line of cycling awareness devices. Garmin says that a pin-protected bike alarm will even notify you should your bike be moved while you’re having a bite to eat.

Both computers take a step forward in terms of processing power, with Garmin saying that they can now calculate a route at twice the speed of its other computers.

According to the brand, both the Edge 530 and the Edge 830 have up to 20 hours battery life when using GPS. There’s no word on how long they will last when hooked up to speed/cadence/heart monitors.

The Garmin Edge 530 will cost £259.99 and the Edge £830 will retail at £349.99. Both will be available in a bundle with various sensors for additional cost.