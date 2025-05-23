I never ride without my Apple AirPods Pro 2 headphones, and I've just found them at their lowest price this year in the Walmart Memorial Day Sale

Walmart has cut the price of Apple's premium in-ear headphones by 25% for the Memorial Day weekend, and they have plenty of cycling-friendly features

A pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 sitting on a Garmin 840 and showing the muisc screen
(Image credit: Paul Brett)
Paul Brett's avatar
By
published

As a big fan of listening to music while I ride, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best headphones for cycling that I've used. Right now, in the Walmart Memorial Day sales, they are carrying a rarely seen discount of $40, which takes the Apple AirPods Pro 2 to their lowest prices this year. The $40 reduction also nearly matches the Amazon Big Spring Sale price of $169.99 and smashes the current Amazon price of $236.99.

Get Apple AirPods Pro 2 Headphones this Memorial Day for just $199 at Walmart.

Apple AirPods Pro 2
Apple AirPods Pro 2: was $239 now $199 at Walmart

Save $40 This is one of the best prices I've seen on the top-tier model. AirPods Pro 2 offer more high-end performance than the standard AirPods, and the 'Transparency' mode actively lets in noise around you, which makes them ideal for cycling or when you still want to hear your surroundings. 

Price check: Amazon $236.99 | Best Buy $249.99

View Deal

