I never ride without my Apple AirPods Pro 2 headphones, and I've just found them at their lowest price this year in the Walmart Memorial Day Sale

As a big fan of listening to music while I ride, the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are some of the best headphones for cycling that I've used. Right now, in the Walmart Memorial Day sales, they are carrying a rarely seen discount of $40, which takes the Apple AirPods Pro 2 to their lowest prices this year. The $40 reduction also nearly matches the Amazon Big Spring Sale price of $169.99 and smashes the current Amazon price of $236.99.

Get Apple AirPods Pro 2 Headphones this Memorial Day for just $199 at Walmart.

If you already own Apple devices, then the seamless integration and pairing with your other Apple products is a real bonus when using the AirPods. However, they are compatible with almost any Bluetooth device, including many of the best cycle computers.

Enjoying music or podcasts safely while riding can enhance your cycling experience. Traditional over- or in-ear headphones are considered dangerous, as they close out the surrounding sounds of cars and pedestrians, which can be an issue on today's busy roads.

One of the key features that I love and what makes the Apple AirPods Pro 2 great for cycling is the Intelligent Noise Control. Transparency mode lets you stay in tune with your surroundings easily, which is vital if you're a commuter riding in busy traffic.

The Adaptive Audio mode seamlessly blends Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency mode for the best listening experience in any environment. It will drop and raise the volume as it picks up sound from the outside world—which is great when talking or placing an order in your local coffee haunt.

The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are also water, sweat, and dust resistant, so you can listen comfortably in more conditions. However, I was most impressed by their overall performance and sound quality, especially at this Memorial Day price, making them a great buy.