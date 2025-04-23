Prologo launches a 3D printed version of its WorldTour approved Scratch M5 PAS saddle

The 3DMSS model features distinct sections with each using different geometric shapes and densities

Prologo Scratch M5 PAS 3DMSS saddle
(Image credit: Prologo)
By
published

Prologo has released an updated version of its WorldTour proven saddle, the Scratch M5 PAS.

The 3DMSS model features the same shape that’s favoured by riders such Jonas Vingegaard, Egan Bernal, Sepp Kuss and Romain Bardet but now uses 3D printing to create a cover that Prologo says is designed “to adapt perfectly to diﬀerent pressure areas and ensure maximum performance during all phases of pedaling”. To achieve this, the Italian brand says it analyzed test results from professional and amateur cyclists.

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

