Neve Bradbury wins Giro d'Italia Women stage seven as Elisa Longo Borghini hangs on to Maglia Rosa on queen stage

Lotte Kopecky cuts Longo Borghini's lead to just one second as Bradbury crushes the competition on Blockhaus

Neve Bradbury (Canyon//SRAM) took a commanding solo victory on the queen stage of the 2024 Giro d'Italia Women on the mountain top finish of stage seven.

Bradbury attacked the favourites group with nine kilometres to go and never looked like getting caught by the chasers. Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) sprinted to second place 44 seconds down with Elisa Longo Borghini (Lidl-Trek) just behind in third. 

Dan Challis is a freelance journalist based in the Scottish Borders. As well as writing for Cycling Weekly and CyclingNews, Dan also writes a weekly newsletter called Global Peloton.

