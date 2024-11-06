I'm pregnant, and there's only one indoor cycling app I'll be using

Zwift's 'Baby on Board' sessions are more than just workout fodder, they're a lifeline for expectant mums

Female cyclist trains on Zwift with a fan in front of her
I trained using Baby on Board sessions throughout my last pregnancy, and, here we are again
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite aspects of cycling. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for.

It’s 5.20am, on Tuesday morning. I’ve wrangled myself out of bed for my normal sacred "me time" hour, spent either on the indoor trainer or lifting weights. Everything is normal, except, nothing is normal; I’ve not slept well (blame the hormones), and I’m nervous as I clamp down the Boa dials on my cycling shoes. I've just found out that I’m carrying a new life.

