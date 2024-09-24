UCI Road World Championships 2024 - road race routes

Your ultimate guide to the routes for all the road races at the 2024 Zürich Worlds

Demi Vollering and Lotte Kopecky at Glasgow 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Adam Becket
By
published
in News

The road races at the UCI Road World Championships 2024 in Zürich mark the end of the events in Switzerland, with the men's elite road race bringing down the curtain on Sunday 29 September.

Both are over seriously hilly, but not mountainous, courses that finish in the centre of Zürich, the biggest city in Switzerland, with Mathieu van der Poel of the Netherlands and Lotte Kopecky of Belgium looking to defend their titles.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventDateTime
Junior women26 September10:00am
Junior men26 September14:15pm
U23 men27 September12:45pm
Swipe to scroll horizontally
EventDateTime
Men H1-226 September9:00am
Women H1-526 September9:00am
Men C4-526 September12:15pm
Men C326 September12:15pm
Men C1-227 September8:30am
Men T1-227 September11:00am
Women T1-227 September11:00am
Men H328 September8:15am
Women C1-528 September10:45am
Men H4-529 September9:45am

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1