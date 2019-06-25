Score 9/10 Pros Figure hugging fit

Excellent fit on skinny arms Cons Size of pockets

Some won't like the length of the arms Price as reviewed: £145

Having spent considerable time being developed in the wind tunnel, the Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey is a highly technical, comfortable piece of kit

As part of Rapha’s new aero range, the Rapha Pro Team Aero jersey is the product of meticulous attention to detail and plenty of time in the wind tunnel. According to the brand it’s the distillation of everything that went into its race winning skinsuit into cycling jersey form.

It’s a dual fabric construction, which means it uses two different pieces – one on the front and one on the rear – to help give the jersey an aerodynamic advantage. Specifically, the back has a different fabric and the arms and shoulders have dimples on them.

This dimpled texture isn’t noticeable when you wear the jersey, and it’s actually very soft. The jersey is, as you’d expect from an aero jersey, extremely figure hugging but my size small fit very well. It has a very aggressive cut with both a low collar and a high waist which demands a low position on the bike.

In my book, what makes a jersey is the fit of the arms, and as someone who suffers with skinny arms the most common criticism I give is that a jersey’s arms don’t stay put or pull over arm warmers leaving a frustrating gap.

I’m pleased to say that my size small Rapha Pro Team Aero Jersey sticks in place and doesn’t budge. The arms are longer than any other short sleeve jerseys that I wear, extending down to the crook of my elbow, which may be too long for some people’s tastes but I like it a lot.

The jersey comes with three pockets but its performance design means that they’re pretty slim and prone to overfilling. They’re only really designed to accommodate some snacks and maybe a race radio – my large Rapha phone case doesn’t fit very well, for example. There is a zipped pocked for your valuables, though.

The left hand sleeve has Rapha lettering stuck on with an adhesive. I’m sceptical about how many washes it will survive but it has been through a few now and so far, so good.

£145 is an enormous some of money to pay, but it’s only £10 more than equivalent jerseys from competitor brands such as Santini and for the price you’re getting a very advanced aero jersey.