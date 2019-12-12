Score 9/10 Pros Fit

Comfort

warmth Cons Water repellency washes out quickly

Price as reviewed: £135

Le Col has done a great job with its Aqua Zero range. When we put it through some challenging conditions it did what it was asked and more. It is comfortable, warm and well fitting, what more do you need? Editor’s Choice winner with ease.

It isn’t always super cold during the winter and often keeping warm in wet weather when you have efforts to do requires something a little different from your clothing.

>>> Best spring clothing

That is where the Le Col Aqua Zero comes in, designed to be weatherproof for racing or high-intensity efforts in wet or damp conditions.

Le Col’s Aqua Zero LS jersey is made with Aqua Zero fabric with hydrophobic rain protection added to it to help water repellency. Together, these two components make up a great combination, especially as the Aqua Zero fabric (which is a tightly woven Italian fabric) is stretchy and water repellent in itself.

>>> Buy the Le Col Aqua Zero LS jersey now for £135

It means this jacket is great at repelling water but it isn’t waterproof so prolonged slow rides won’t suit it much. It is suitable for temperatures anywhere from six to 12 degrees, and if those rain clouds do come around you will be kept warmer for longer than if you were in your typical soft-shell jacket.

The Aqua Zero is fleece backed for added comfort and comes with a high collar. Its fit is great too. Topped with a gilet, you’ll be able to take this further into the colder part of the winter too.

I brought the Le Col Aqua Zero LS jersey along on a recent trip to Belgium, predicting some bad weather when we wanted to experience some of the most famous sectors of the Tour of Flanders. It really did put the water repellency through its paces.

Temperature was around seven to 11 degrees at most. The morning was a constant barrage of rain, which meant I needed to add Le Col’s Aqua gilet to the mix for a little extra core protection but both did an amazing job at keeping the rain off. However, what was most impressive was that once I was soaked – and even the best jackets will saturate eventually – I remained relatively warm for a large portion of the day.

It was enough to see the rain stop, the roads dry and the sun to come out. The kit dried exceptionally quickly and I then wasn’t overheating too much in the dry conditions, despite working hard against the strong winds.

Sadly, like all water repellency claims, it does struggle to stay within the fabric after even a single wash and a week later once back riding around near Cycling Weekly’s office in Hampshire, the beading effect was lost, however I did at least retain that warm feeling despite getting wet far quicker this time.