Why the humble cycling buff is my favourite piece of winter kit

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite aspects of cycling. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for.

When you think of winter cycling gear, your mind probably goes to long-sleeve jerseys, fleece-lined bib tights and merino wool. Maybe you think of shoe covers and windproof gloves. All of these are valid choices, of course, but spare a thought for the humble buff, the diminutive defender against the cold.

You might know it under a different moniker. Also known as a snood or a neck warmer, the buff is a thin sheath of elastic-y cloth that goes around your, well, you guessed it, neck. The name comes from a brand – like Hoover is to vacuum cleaners – dedicated to the snugness of our jugulars. What they make is comforting embrace, a cuddle below the chin, and for me, a winter essential.

I write this love letter now because, for the first time this season, I’ve started wearing a buff again on rides. I had forgotten its power over the summer months. How can something so slight and slender be so cosy? I slipped it on in desperation, as my temperature began to fall after a café stop, and within minutes, the colour was back in my face.

There are a few ways you can fashion a buff. I opted for the classic: wrapped around the nape like a loose-fitting choker. You can also pull it up over your mouth – this is good for particularly chilly days, stopping your jaw from freezing and coating your sunglasses in a homely layer of steam. If it’s really cold, you can even pin it up over your ears.

There’s also another way I’ve seen people wear one, but it’s a little unorthodox for me. They remove their helmet, pull it over their head, and craft it into a makeshift skull cap. It’s creative, I’ll give them that, and testament of the versatility of the cherished item.

And yet, believe it or not, there are naysayers. “Snoods are for skiers,” someone once told me, their neck foolishly exposed to the wind. They’re right, to be fair, but we have a lot more in common with our snow-loving companions than you might think, just ask Primož Roglič. They take their holidays in the Pyrenees, and they love Alpe d’Huez, too, albeit hurtling down the mountain, rather than scaling it.

I made sure to hammer this point home, and highlighted what it is that really makes buffs magical; yes, they exceed heating expectations, but did you know that they spawn themselves? I have never paid for one, and yet I have three. One’s red, one’s baby blue, and one’s branded with Cofidis logos. I nabbed this last one at the Tour de France one year and wear it all the time – don’t let that undermine my credentials as an unbiased journalist, though.

So as the outside air gets colder, and you find yourself fussing over your winter layers, don’t forget to slip a snood over your head. Be like the skiers – in other words, be warm. And when your naysayer friend can’t chew because their mouth’s frozen shut, enjoy the comfort of superiority. Just don’t forget to pull your neck warmer up to cover your smug smile.