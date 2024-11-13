Why the humble cycling buff is my favourite piece of winter kit

Go wild, it's snood season

Cyclist wearing a neck warmer and a pink jersey
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Davidson
By
published

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite aspects of cycling. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for.

When you think of winter cycling gear, your mind probably goes to long-sleeve jerseys, fleece-lined bib tights and merino wool. Maybe you think of shoe covers and windproof gloves. All of these are valid choices, of course, but spare a thought for the humble buff, the diminutive defender against the cold.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism, which he passed with distinction. Since 2020, he has been the host of The TT Podcast, offering race analysis and rider interviews.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

Latest
You might also like