It's my go-to deep-winter jacket for a reason. Now you can own the Assos Mille GT Ultraz Winter Jacket Evo in this 41% Cyber Monday deal

Northern hemisphere winters can be rough. Not only do the colder temperatures force us indoors to train on Zwift and the best smart indoor trainers, but even if we wanted to ride outside, our winter cycling clothing often isn't up to the task. That's where the Assos Mille GT Ultraz Winter Jacket Evo comes in, rated as one of the best winter cycling jackets.



When I initially tested this jacket back in 2021, I had the same feelings as former Cycling Weekly tech writer Stefan Abram, who praised the Assos Mille GT Ultraz Winter Jacket Evo for its warmth, fit, and double sleeve design, citing its price as the only negative.

It's still not the cheapest jacket around, but Competitive Cyclist has slashed its price by a whopping 30%, from $369 to $258.30, making it more appealing than before, while Sigma Sports in the UK has the same Assos Mille GT Ultraz Winter Jacket at a 41% off discount.

While I understand this deal might still be out of budget for many readers, it should be looked at more as a long-term investment than an unnecessary splurge, as mine is still going strong four years down the line. That said, it's worth having a gander at our hand-picked, comprehensive selection of over 100 Cyber Monday Bike deals, including a variety of jackets that might be a better fit for your budget and needs.

US deal Save 30% Assos Mille GT Ultraz Winter Jacket Evo : was $369 now $258.30 at Competitive Cyclist This is a top-quality winter jacket that offers a great fit, is super warm yet very breathable. It also has some unique qualities, such as the brilliant double-sleeve design, which works very well with gloves. While it was costly when it first launched, prices have been slashed for Cyber Monday, so make sure you don't lose out.

The outer and inner layers of this jacket are distinct fabrics that have some degree of independent movement. This, along with the impressive stretchiness, is a major contributor to the excellent fit. In no place does it feel baggy or restrictively tight.

Perhaps the best consequence of the two-layer construction is that you are no longer faced with the age-old conundrum: Do the cuffs of your gloves go over your sleeves, or do your sleeves go over the cuffs of your gloves? With this jacket, you can put the cuffs over the inner fabric to prevent drafts from shooting up your arms, while the outer fabric goes over the top to keep rain from dripping down into your gloves.

The three rear pockets are generously sized, with flaps at the top that function as “lids” to keep your contents safe and secure. Regarding reflective detailing, two strips run the full height of the rear pockets.

Assos kit is renowned for lasting for years, so purchasing a solid winter item from the range is generally considered a good investment, even if the initial outlay is high.