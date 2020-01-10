Score 10/10 Pros Fit

Lack of bulk allows good levels of dexterity

Protection Cons Will eventually let in water

Price as reviewed: £60

Finding the perfect winter glove can be a complete nightmare: what you want is that one product that manages to blend weather protection with comfort and dexterity.

Many winter gloves opt for a bulky approach, packing in the insulation and waterproofing but this comes at the expense of actually being able to feel the handlebars, shift gear and generally being able to use your hands properly.

For me I also need to balance in the fact that my hands get incredibly hot after twenty minutes of riding, no matter the conditions and a properly thermal glove has me sweating and needing to strip them off asap. Which is why this new Castelli Perfetto RoS glove has become my absolute salvation.

Released on the back of the new Gabba and Perfetto range of weatherproof clothing the Perfetto RoS is the thicker of two gloves Castelli has developed using Gore-Tex’s incredible new Infinium Windstopper range of fabrics.

Completely windproof and incredibly water resistant, Infinium is available in differing thicknesses and with differing functionality. Castelli has opted for a thicker, fleece lined and stretchier version of Infinium for the Perfetto RoS that loses a little bit of water resistance but gains far more breathability and dexterity.

A neoprene insert at the cuff helps seal the glove to even the thinnest of wrists. And for this more feature packed version Castelli has added areas of grip and padding to the palm and specific finger areas for increased ride comfort.

As the old adage goes the Perfetto RoS fit like a glove. Finger length and hand width is spot on for myself but obviously it’s worth trying them on at your local bike shop. The only thing I noticed over months of use is the tight cuff can make them a little bit of a struggle to put on at times, especially if they have got a little wet but that isn’t enough to put anyone off them.

Performance is nothing short of perfection for my needs, so the name rings true – Perfetto is Italian for perfect! Windchill is kept firmly at bay, the fleece lining has enough insulating properties to keep things toasty and the water resistance is more than enough to keep out hours of light rain.

When they do become saturated the thin nature means any water that gets in is trapped and warmed by your hands so your digits stay nimble. However if you are someone who suffers from cold hands you might want to look at Castelli’s more insulated options.

Buy now: Castelli Perfetto RoS glove for £41.99 from Tweeks Cycles

The final benefit of the Perfetto RoS is the dexterity. Normal tasks such as shifting gear, getting something from a pocket or adjusting zips is easy with this glove and going back to a thicker winter glove leaves you feeling like you’re wearing boxing gloves rather than something built for cycling.

Verdict Thin, warm and weatherproof: the Castelli Perfetto RoS glove is nothing short of perfection.

Details

Sizes: XS-XXL

Colour: Black

Weight: 54g (large tested)

Contact: www.saddleback.co.uk

