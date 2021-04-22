Score 9/10 Pros Well padded

Low profile on the wrist Cons Some early signs of wear Price as reviewed: £29.99

Altura’s Progel cycling mitts are a longstanding member of the classic bike shop accessory rails. The brand is readily stocked, offering quality kit at reasonable price tags, so it’s no surprise that these have become a staple item over the years.

Not content to sit on its laurels, Altura has re-designed these by removing seams from the areas that cover the carpel tunnel nerves, and increasing the amount of gel used for extra protection.

For those seeking plentiful protection and comfort on the bars, they’re spot on, though we have seen a couple of early signs of wear on our test pair.

Altura Progel Mitts: construction

Cyclists who want to wear mitts on the bike can often be divided into two categories: those wearing mitts to protect their skin in the event of a crash, and those wearing them to provide comfort on the handlebar. The two aren’t mutually exclusive, but tend to come with a different wishlist. The Progel mitts from Altura cater most strongly for the second category – they offer ample padding via the use of the brand’s gel technology.

The palm is constructed from suede, with added padding along the midline of the hand and heel of the hand. The suede is perforated for breathability, with silicone printing for a little grip.

On the thumb is a towelling sweat (or, snot) wipe.

The cuff is finished with a bonded seam, whilst the fingers are bonded on the underneath with stitched seams on the top. There’s looped tabs on the index and ring finger, plus a tab on the underneath of the cuff to make pulling the gloves on and off easy.

The fabric on the back of the hand – facing the rider as they cycle – is a breathable, fast wicking lycra made up of Polyester, Nylone Polyurethane and Elastane for stretch.

Altura Progel Mitts: the ride

Having measured my wrist the tip of my index finger at 18cm, I should have gone for X-Small based on the size guide, but being the maverick that I am I opted for a Small, and I’m glad I did. The fit was snug, and I don’t think I’d have wanted it to be more so.

The padding on offer is ample. I am not typically a mitt wearer, I quite like the feel of the handlebar so I am probably not the target market. The squishy gel sections certainly muted any harshness or vibration transmitted through the front end of the bike, so if that’s your goal, then these are a fine choice.

Being hayfever season, I had plenty of opportunities to test the snot (or sweat) wipe, and can report it functions as expected – being absorbent and quick to dry.

The gloves do have quite a low profile, finishing quite low on the wrists which will be a pro or a con depending upon your preference.

I have noticed some small signs of wear – a few of the threads on the finger cuff came loose after a few outings. However, having chopped these off no more have appeared so I’m not concerned about overall longevity.

Altura Progel Mitts: value

At £29.99, Altura’s offering sits on the lower end of the market, coming in much more wallet-friendly when compared with the likes of the dhb Aeron Mitts (£40), Rapha Pro Mitts (£50) and Le Col Mitts (£40). We’ve not tried the higher-priced options yet this year, so we can’t attest to the added features you get for the extra cash – but we can confirm that if you’re seeking comfort on the handlebar then these are a solid choice without a major outlay.

Verdict Altura's Progel mitts are heavily padded, offering comfort on the handlebar if that's what you're seeking. Those who prefer more feedback from the road may find this a bit excessive, but they're not the target customer. The gloves dried quickly and look like good value against the competition - though we noticed a few early signs of wear at the finger cuffs.

Details

Colours: Blue, Red, Yellow, Grey

Sizes: XS-2XL

Weight: 25g (Small)

