Score 9/10 Pros Fit

Thermal properties

Function Cons Small nose wipe Price as reviewed: £79.99

Promising to be a no compromise option for sub zero temperature, the answer to winter riding woes could be the Giro 100 Proof Winter Gloves.

Thermal Mittens or Gloves?

Giro’s semi-mittens claim to be the best of both worlds, balancing just enough padding to prevent freezing numb hands, without reducing dexterity. Much like the Specialized 2.0 Element Gloves, the Giro 100 Proof Winter Gloves take advantage of generating more heat by keeping some fingers together.

Best winter cycling gloves: Keeping hands warm in the coldest months

The most recent model of the Giro 100 Proof Winter Gloves has been updated and now contains a wealth of features. The padding on the back of the gloves uses a Polartec Power Dry insulated core, made from 80% post-consumer recycled fiber. This is Wrapped in an OutDry waterproof membrane, which also features a reasonable level of reflectivity.

At the palm of the Giro 100 Proof Winter Gloves is a durable AX Suede Echo Diamond synthetic fabric. As well as being made from recycled materials, it claims to be specifically designed for gloves and offers significantly more durability than fabrics used on other gloves, while being thin and comfortable. There’s also Touchscreen Technology on the index and pointer fingertips for compatibility with smart screens, both phones and GPS/ computers.

The Giro 100 Proof Winter Gloves are finished off with a hook and loop adjustable cuff closure.

The ride

To say there was no pre-ride apprehension testing the Giro 100 Proof Winter Gloves would be a lie.

Commuting to work by bike? What to wear throughout the year

There’s something about the finger restriction of semi-mittens on a bike that made me think that I’d be losing co-ordination and control, or that the significant padding, despite its low profile qualities, would tangle up in the leavers.

To that end, the first ride of the Giro 100 Proof Winter Gloves was undertaken in far too warm conditions of around 5 degrees, with a spare pair in the back pocket just in case.

This proved two things: that the gloves really are sub-zero riding only, anything above fridge temperature creates finger soup; and, that there are zero control issues even when having three fingers wedded together.

Thankfully, living in the north of England provided ample opportunity for more appropriate weather conditions and I can categorically say that the Giro 100 Proof Winter Gloves are totally up for the job.

Initially, they can feel too warm, but within half an hour’s ride the added wind-chill means they come into their own and regulate hand temperature perfectly.

Gear changing proved no problem, nor was micro leaver control required for braking, especially when riding in icy/wet and greasy sketchy road conditions. It goes without saying that the radial grip on the bars wasn’t impacted at all.

In snow and sleet the Giro 100 Proof Winter Gloves lived up to their waterproof claims. In a heavy downpour they would breach, but then if it’s warm enough to rain, you’re in the wrong gloves.

The only downside is that when the inevitable nose dew drops form, I found the snot/ sweat strip is a little thin and could do with it being slightly wider.

Value

The price tag of nearly £80 for the Giro 100 Proof Winter Gloves may seem a little steep for a relatively small item of kit, but any bike rider will tell you the ability to keep riding through winter is priceless.

If nothing else they’re way cheaper than a smart turbo trainer and related set up.

Verdict The unisex Giro 100 Proof Winter Gloves are ideal in subzero riding conditions, managing to balance the warmth and dexterity exceptionally well. Despite a seemingly high price tag, they’re more than worth it to keep you riding through winter.

Details

Outer: OutDry Waterproof membrane

Inner Core: Polartec Power Dry insulated core

Palm: AX Suede Echo Diamond synthetic fabric

Colour : Black and reflective only

Size (Unisex): S-2XL

Weight (pair): 136g

Contact : www.zyrofisher.co.uk

