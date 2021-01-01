Score 8/10 Pros Merino wool lining keeps hands very warm

Goatskin palms allows for good grip of handlebars Cons Slightly bulky

Cannot be machine washed Price as reviewed: £75.00

Whether we like it or not, we are well and truly in the midst of the colder months, where it’s necessary for most of us to don full-fingered, heavy-duty cycling gloves – such as the Sealskinz Waterproof Cold Weather Gloves with Fusion Control, to give them their full name.

Sealskinz describes its trademarked Fusion Control technology as revolutionary. It consists of three layers: a merino wool inner layer, a hydrophilic waterproof membrane, and a durable goatskin with soft-shell outer layer. The aim is to give a close-fitting, breathable, waterproof glove which allows flexible movement of the fingers.

Sealskinz says the Waterproof Cold Weather Gloves covers all bases when it comes to a winter glove for cycling. When I tried these on a windy day, I found they provided a good level of protection and my hands were certainly warm thanks to the wool insulation. They kept my fingers dry when I wore them during a rainy ride.

I would suggest these gloves are best suited to temperatures between 5-10ºC, below this I did find that my hands would get cold after around two hours of riding. Those looking for warmth in colder weather may want to look to the likes of the Rapha Pro Team Winter Glove, or indeed the Deep Winter version.

I chose the size medium, which fitted well and suggests the sizing chart is reliable. The glove lining felt like it was firmly in place, and gave me confidence that I wouldn’t have that annoying moment when a glove liner starts to move independently of the outer shell, compromising feel on the shifters and possibly even grip. Happily no problems there.

As for grip, the goatskin on the palms gave me great control when holding onto the bars or operating brakes.

However, I did find that while the triple layers made for a reasonably warm glove, they felt slightly bulky on my hands. That was not a problem when just holding onto the handlebars, but when performing additional, more detailed movements such as changing gear there was not as much flexibility as I would have liked. It was more of an issue when riding off-road, where the terrain can be more changeable, than on-road.

Keeping the gloves clean requires care. Sealskinz recommends just spot cleaning. The gloves can’t be machine-washed, dry cleaned, tumble dried or ironed. So if you did fall in the mud during a gravel ride you may have to wave goodbye to the prospect of seeing your gloves perfectly clean in the future!

Value

These gloves come in at £75, which is not an insignificant spend. However, they do offer a triple-layer construction and the addition of the goatskin on the palm is always going to come at a cost. They are well made and keep their shape, which is notable compared to cheaper gloves where the inner can move. On balance, the quality and the tailoring justifies the price tag.

Verdict I found the Sealskinz Waterproof Cold Weather Gloves very comfortable and snug, the inner layer stays put and they protect against rain and wind though they're not warm enough to cater for those near freezing days of deep winter. The price tag is not insignificant, and ruling out machine washing isn't ideal in a winter glove - but these are well made, stylish and the goatskin palm provides good grip.

Details

Outer lining: Goatskin leather and softshell

Palm: Goatskin leather

Middle layer: 100% hydrophilic membrane

Inner layer: Merino wool

Sizes: S, M, L, XL

Colours available : Black; Grey/Black

Contact: sealskinz.com

