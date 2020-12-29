Score 9/10 Pros Warm

Breathable

Value Cons Excess padding Price as reviewed: £30.00

If you struggle with cold hands and don’t want to spend the earth on winter mittens, then Lusso’s Windtex Thermal Stealth Gloves could be a winner for you.

These wind and water repellant gloves come in at £30, with a claimed temperature range of 0 to 14ºC. Now, the range within which each rider will find these comfortable will vary depending upon their own internal heating system. Personally, I found these warmers were best suited to the lower end of that scale.

The primary material is a Windtex Membrane Thermal fabric, this extends from the high cuff all the way to the fingers on the outside. It’s stretchy and the high elasticity means this fit close to the skin without needing to be so tight they’re hard to remove. The fabric – as the name suggests – is windproof, and it also repels water though is not fully waterproof.

On the inside, is a thermal fleeced lining. This feels extremely snuggly when funneling your hand into the glove, and after several washes is still soft to the touch.

Lusso has decided to go pretty big on padding. The underside reveals thick, grippy additions across the palm and thumb. Without this, the construction would be very similar to the Castelli Perfetto ROS gloves which I’ve been alternating with these.

However, as well as adding extra protection from a buzzy handlebar – which you may or may not like, depending on how much you value the connection with the road – the padding also increases the warmth of these gloves.

This extra bulk is a good thing if you’re prone to chilly digits and could be a bad thing if you’re more likely to overheat. The breathability provided by these gloves is good, though, so I never found myself wanting to rip them off when pushing hard up the climbs, but I did find them a tad too warm once the mercury was over 10ºC. At the lower end, around 3ºC, temperature regulation was spot on.

The cuff is long, extending comfortably 2.5″ up my wrist, and there’s reflective detailing via the logo on the hand.

There’s no specific ‘phone operating’ index finger treatment, however, I could compete basic activities such as unlocking my phone and reading incoming mail; I’d need to remove a glove to type out a message.

In terms of value, these gloves look and feel a lot like much more expensive options, making the £30 price tag a real plus in this case.

Verdict Lusso's gloves look, feel and perform in a way that's very much on par with gloves twice the price. They're warm, breathable and comfortable to wear. The padding felt a little excessive to me, but then riders who struggle with numb hands - via cold or pressure on the handlebar - will take this as a plus.

Details

Colours: Black

Sizes : S, M, L, XL, XXL

Contact: lusso.bike

Weight: 68g (size small)

