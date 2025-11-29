So light you forget its on - the Lazer Strada Kineticore Helmet is down £50

This helmet is so lightweight and comfortable that I forget I’m wearing it. Now it’s just £50 - just over £50 off the retail price.

Between my Winnie the Pooh helmet and my first Fox mountain bike helmet, the protection I gave my head when out riding as a teenager was unmemorable - aside from the knowledge that wearing a helmet was hideously uncool. I’m glad I’m out of that particular phase.

I fell in love with bikes through mountain biking, my Fox helmet a testament to that - one I’d carry around on my backpack between rides so anyone in the know could clock my cool. I loved its in-built cap to stop the mud, its bulk and size. So when I bought the Lazer Strada Kineticore Helmet for road cycling, I was surprised by how much I enjoyed using it.

It feels like you’re not wearing a helmet at all. The large, regular breathing holes aid airflow (in fact, as I read the product description, its ventilation is “advanced”), and the sleek design acts almost as an aerodynamic extension of your head. All without sacrificing efficacy.

Now it is 50% off, reduced from £101.82 to £50.05 at Halfords, who are also offering 15% off other Lazer bike helmets with a code.

The KinetiCore protection technology uses EPS foam blocks as crumple zones to protect against both direct and rotational impact. The way these blocks are built is different to most bike helmets; they’re divided, rather than placed in beams across the inside. This element, and the helmet itself are built together, meaning that there is less material used, and the helmet stays lighter.

When out riding, there is room to slot your glasses into the front, or attach a bike light to the back. But one of my favourite features? It has a lipped inner edge that protects the foam protection, meaning I can swing my helmet around to my hearts content, once the ride is over and my is bike parked up - it’s built to withstand a few backpack-hangs.

But, as one reviewer pointed out, the true helmet test has - gladly - not taken place, and long may it stay that way! “Nice helmet, very light, you barely notice you're wearing it,” he wrote. “Fortunately I've not had to test its crash impact durability yet, it's all good so far.” I second that.

