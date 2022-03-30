Lazer launches KinetiCore helmets with built-in crumple zones for improved safety

Lazer has announced the release of KinetiCore, described by the brand as “the world’s first fully integrated rotational impact technology for cycling helmets.”

In development for over 10 years the proprietary technology uses EPS foam blocks directly built into the helmet that are designed to buckle on impact in a similar fashion to how crumple zones work in cars.

KinetiCore uses cone-shape ‘crumple zones’ that are designed to break on impact, both direct and rotational, which Lazer says helps to “dissipate energy that would otherwise be transferred to a rider’s skull.” Independent testers Virginia Tech have awarded the first KinetiCore helmets with five stars, its highest safety rating.

(Image credit: Lazer)

“With our position of holding the most 5-star rated helmets within the independent Virginia Tech bicycle helmet rating, the moment they confirmed our first KinetiCore helmets with 5 stars was hugely important.”, says Lazer R&R manger Guido de Bruyne “This is because this standard is recognised as the leading independent reference to cyclist brain-protection technology.”

This latest technology will be available in six of Lazer’s helmets, including two brand new road models, the Vento and the Strada, with KinetiCore optimised for each individual model in the range. The Vento, a high-end aero helmet, will be ridden by the Jumbo-Visma team at Sunday’s Tour of Flanders.

Awareness of the dangers of rotational impact in recent years has led to the development of helmet technology such as MIPS, which is used by many leading brands from Bontrager to Specialized. However, rather than use ‘additional’ technology, which Lazer say can add weight, reduce ventilation and increase the overall price of a helmet, it chose instead to integrate the protection into the design.

“Independent tests confirmed that we had managed to pull off the same protection levels with built-in, instead of added-on, technology,” said de Bruyne.

(Image credit: Lazer)

Lazer claims its built-in tech has the added bonuses of reducing weight, improving air flow and limiting the amount of plastics required, helping to partially negate the environmental cost of the helmet's production.

For comparison Lazer says the Vento, at 280g for a medium, is 90g lighter than the brand’s Bullet 2.0 MIPS model in the same size. It also says the Vento uses 90g less plastic than the Bullet while improving cooling efficiency by 5.4%.

(Image credit: Lazer)

Likewise Lazer says the new Strada, designed as an affordable road helmet, offers performance benefits when compared to its popular Blade+ MIPS model, with a 20g reduction in overall weight and plastics used alongside a slight improvement in ventilation.

Other features of the new road offerings include TPU eyewear docking pads that Lazer says are “carefully positioned to keep expensive eyewear safe and secure” and a floating headband that’s designed to eliminate pressure points. Lazer says both models are also ponytail friendly.

The Vento will retail at £259.99, while the Strada will cost £99.99.

You can visit lazersport.com for more information on Lazer’s new KinetiCore technology and range of helmets.