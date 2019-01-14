Lazer launches Bullet 2.0 at the Tour Down Under boasting new Zeiss lens

Lazer Bullet 2.0 receives sophisticated venting and new Zeiss lens

Lazer has launched the Bullet 2.0 aero helmet at the Tour Down Under, promising aerodynamics that doesn’t compromise ventilation.

On the surface, the lid doesn’t look radically different from the original bullet, but according to the brand, the interior of the shell has received an overhaul that includes new brow vents and deeper air channels across the crown. The purpose of these, according to Lazer, is to better move air through the helmet and avoid it pooling and heating up inside the lid.

The helmet’s recognisable Airslide vent remains front and centre, allowing the rider to open the front of the helmet, and Lazer says this has been made easier to open and close.

According to the brand, heat loss has been improved by 11% over the previous helmet and when the Airslide is closed and riding at 58.68km/h, the helmet is seven watts faster than the brand’s non-aero lid, the Lazer Z1.

The helmet also features a new Zeiss visor with magnetic attachments at the front and the rear, allowing easy storage of the lens. According to Lazer, the visor boosts the aerodynamic performance of the helmet.

The Bullet 2.0 also has a nod towards safety with an integrated rear LED light that’s part of the Turnfit retention system and it’s compatible with LifeBEAM, a heart rate monitoring system that plugs into the helmet. There will also be a MIPs equipped model.

The helmet debuts on the heads of the Team Jumbo Visma and Team Sunweb at the Tour Down Under who will use it in partnership with the Lazer Z1, the brand’s all round, non aero helmet.

The new helmet, available from 31st of January, will cost £219.99 or £239.99 for the MIPs equipped model. The helmet will be available in black, white, yellow, blue and red colours.